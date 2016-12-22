Local Non-Profit We Can Make a Difference Continue Helping Residents & Contributing To The Community

Local nonprofit "We Can Make A Difference (WCMAD)" continues its work throughout the Omaha area, making significant strides to help impact the lives of people in the community. Recent accomplishments include: • A recent Lamp Drive to collect lights that will be donated to local homeless veterans transitioning into permanent housing. Lamps are very hard to come by for these individuals. Fortunately, WCMAD founder Mick Manley recognized the shortage and decided to do something about it. • Providing meals to the homeless at The Sienna Francis House. Last month's lunch featured 50 pizzas, salad, cookie, pudding and more than 10 types of flavored soda, praised by the current residents. Approximately 150 people were served with a warm smile. Manley recalls that it was rewarding seeing residents get involved with the initiative, including helping organize and cleanup afterward. Creating a community like atmosphere was aimed to inspire residents to get back on their feet is the driving force of this monthly endeavor. Additionally, WCMAD is currently 75 days into its 365 day-commitment to do at least one good deed each day within the Omaha community. It is Manley's hope that his example creates desire in others to join him, or simply inspires them to do some good work of their own within the local community. About We Can Make a Difference. Founded in 2014, We Can Make a Difference is a grassroots philanthropic organization dedicated to helping those in the Omaha community. Among its programs, We Can Make a Difference has provided hot multi-course meals for the homeless in Omaha and distributed daily essentials to hundreds of people in need, working to help these individuals get one step closer to having secure shelter and a brighter future.

For more information, contact call 402-598-3304. www.mickmanley.com

https://www.facebook.com/WeCanMakeaDifference01/