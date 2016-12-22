Local non-profit "We Can Make A Difference" spends Saturdays cleaning veteran gravestones

Omaha, Ne – Local philanthropic organization, We Can Make A Difference makes a weekly trip to our local cemeteries for a few hours, making huge impact. Weed-whackers and pruning shears in hand, the WCMAD team hits the ground running, trying to improve the aesthetic quality of our local veteran graves. To some, this may seem like an unimportant task when you think about the grand scheme on non-profit work in our community, but WCMAD founder Mick Manley doesn’t see it that way, he says:

“Our veterans, these men and women, have given so much to us, some have given all to us. It feels nice to be able to give just a little something back to them” Sometimes the smallest gestures make a bigger impact.

It also FORCES our team, once a week, to step back and realize who we have to thank for all of the privileges that we have today. One volunteer’s perspective: “An appreciation or reminder, if you will, for life, death, placing names and number to broader ideas of existence and the individual stories contained within.”

A simple deed, such as the tidying of gravestones, not only shows our respect of the sacrifices’ that our veterans have made for us; but reminds them ourselves that these sacrifices’, and our veterans as human being, will never be forgotten.

Contact us directly for further information of this project, or regarding other opportunities as part of our project #onehour.