What would happen if Local Non-Profits disappeared tomorrow?

How much of an impact do nonprofit organizations have on our local community? You might be thinking ‘Not very much, serve a few hot meals here and there, donate some junk, and live in a constant state of walking 5k after 5k’ am I right? I encourage you to think again, and continue reading as I explain just some of the impact that nonprofits have on our community’s economy, as well as the vast ways that they touch the lives of the people around us daily.

When talking about nonprofit organizations most people only think about the people. One thing that’s not understood is how these organizations impact the economy. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics the nonprofit sector employs 11.4 million people, this equates to 10.2% of the American workforce. On a more local note, The Economic Impact Report (2012) notes that 1 in 11 Nebraskan workers is employed by a nonprofit, making it the third largest industry in the state. The current unemployment rate in Nebraska is 2.5%, and unemployment is something people love to talk about, even though Nebraska is doing pretty well on the National scale. Imagine if Nebraska’s nonprofit organization vanished tomorrow leaving an additional 1 out of every 11 people unemployed, fighting for jobs in your career field. Nonprofit organizations are a powerhouse in the workforce, no doubt, which is just one of the reasons that these organizations have such a huge impact of our economy. Most people don’t understand how nonprofits can benefit our economy so greatly; since they are “tax exempt”, not knowing that they still have to pay payroll taxes, and many pay state and local sales tax and local property tax. Employees are also subject to income, sales, property, and other taxes from incomes earned while working in this sector of the workforce.

Another thing often missed by people while thinking of our local nonprofit organizations is how thick their roots run throughout our community. Nonprofit organizations rage from charities, community based organizations, philanthropic sectors, social sectors, environmental groups, and the arts. We have nonprofit organizations to that for after school community centers for our local youth, recreational parks, theaters, health clinics, cancer societies, animal shelters, food banks, shelters, veteran support groups, etc. Not to mention their work in developing an educated workforce, encouraging a civically engaged community, and promoting the safe, healthy, and rich lives of our local families. With the common goals of protecting, feeding, healing, providing shelter, educating and nurturing anyone and everyone in need, equally, it is no wonder that nonprofit organizations are so essential to the quality of life of our local community.