5 EASY Steps to start helping Your Community

- Be a good citizen. It may sound like common sense, but this is the easiest way to start helping your community. It takes little to no commitment, and even lower time and effort, but will make one of the biggest impacts. What do I mean when I say be a good citizen? Be a good person. Be a good neighbor. Be a good friend. Support local business. Recycle. Conserve energy. Be informed about local politics. Doing all of these things will impact your community, and overall change the way you see it. These are the first steps to take when trying to make a difference, make the difference with you first. I guarantee that if you start frequenting local coffee shops, local clothing stores, lending a hand to a neighbor in need without expecting anything in return, learning about what is happening politically around you, you are going to change the way you view your surroundings. You are going to care about what’s happening around you, and you are going to inspire others to follow in your footsteps.
- Learn about your community. Next you will want to learn about your community, about its past, about what’s in store for its future, about its people, and about its needs. If you want to get involved and help your community, I cannot express the importance of understanding what it is that your community needs from you.
- Identify what you would LIKE to do for your community. Obviously whatever you chose to do to get involved and help your community is a lot more likely to stick if it’s something you are going to enjoy. Got a passion for art? Teach a class at a local community center for boys and girls. Animals? Volunteer at your local shelter. Love to be around people? Find out what you can do for a nearby shelter. Love to cook? Get involved with feeding the homeless. Love to be outdoors? Help clean up your local parks and recreational areas. There is something for everyone, and getting involved with something you care about will not only better the community but provide you with a way to meet awesome, like minded individuals!
- Find out HOW. Once you decide where your talents and passions are best suited in the community, contact someone who can help you get involved. You are going to have to do some networking and reaching out to find out exactly where our community can best use your abilities. Send some emails, make some phone calls, fill out some paperwork, and get that first meet set up!
- GO TO WORK! Make the commitment and get out there and actively help your community grown and become a place where everybody is happy to call home. Whether its one day a month, one day a week, or even one day a year, get out there and do it! Once you start, you will see how fulfilling it can be to actively make changes where you can see them, and you are just going to want to grow more and more with your community. The possibilities are endless once you hit the ground running.