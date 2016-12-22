Lighting up OMAHA! Lamp Drive for Nebraska Veterans

We Can Make A Difference

We will be collecting lamps to provide to homeless veterans in the area who are transitioning into housing. Lamps are always in short supply to them and we are hoping to give them one less thing to worry about!!

We believe sometimes the smallest gestures can bring the greatest reward, such as providing something as simple as light to someone who provided us with so much more – freedom!

Taking Donations beginning TODAY

Please drop off any donations to 12111 Anne Street Omaha, NE 68137

For more information contact Mick Manley at 402-598-3304