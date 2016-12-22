Feeding Our Homeless

We Can Make A Difference (WCMAD) is a local non-profit based here in Omaha with a mission aimed in part at helping better the lives of those living in our community. One of our proudest contributions is our monthly luncheon at the Siena/Francis Homeless Shelter on Nicholas Street. Along with family and friends, WCMAD founder Mick Manley coordinates this monthly event featuring a hot, multi-course meal. WCMAD typically plans on feeding approximately 150 people, with seconds available to those who want them. Meals include a hot main entrée, up to three sides, dessert, and a cold beverage. According to Manley, a hot meal in a welcoming environment can serve as a small reminder that people care about them and there is hope for the future. For information about how you can volunteer or donate please contact Mick Manley at 402-598-3304 or the Siena/Francis House at 402-341-1821. About Siena/Francis House Founded in 1975, the Siena/Francis House is Nebraska's largest shelter, providing food, emergency shelter & clothing, along with outreach/case management to homeless families and individuals from Omaha and surrounding communities. The Siena/Francis House also houses a residential chemical addictions treatment center, a day services center, an employment training program, and a medical clinic. The Siena/Francis House has an "open door" policy, in that we try to never turn away any person or family who comes to us in need, regardless of the circumstances that led them to seek our help. http://www.sienafrancis.org/ About We Can Make A Difference We Can Make A Difference (MCMAD) is a multidimensional philanthropic organization working to help bring positive change in our community. We initiate, develop and help create philanthropic efforts focused on overcoming the tremendous task of bringing everyone's quality of life to a standard that we can all agree upon, one person at a time. Together, We Can Make A Difference. www.wecanmakeadifference.com

Contact Mick Manley

mmanley@farmersagent.com