We Can Make A Difference 2016 Accomlishments

With 2016 coming to an end We Can Make a Difference has a lot to be happy about. Not only did they feed almost 2000 people this year, they helped support numerous local charities, expressed gratitude to numerous first responders and even secured two news articles about their efforts.

We Can Make a difference goes to the Siena/Francis house every month and provides a hot multi course meal with a dessert and drink for the men and women in the day house. There are generally around 150 people there each time that may not otherwise get a hot meal for days. Through this monthly luncheon we hope that it may be the catalyst needed to help them take that first step back to a time when a hot meal was something that received for every meal instead of not knowing when the next one would be.

With only 3 left fire stations left, We Can Make a Difference will have visited every fire station in Omaha to let them know how much we appreciate all that they do for our community. When someone puts their life on the line to protect you every day the least we can do is take a little bit of time to show that we are aware of it and appreciate it very much. WCMAD has also been thanking police officers that they come into contact with for all that they do especially with the hardships police are facing in our country right now.

25 lamps were raised for WCMAD’s lamp drive for veterans moving into permanent housing. A non-profit here in Omaha works with the local VA providing everything needed for this transition but they had mentioned that lamps are very hard to come by. Because most of the housing they are moved into was built before the 50’s, overhead lighting was not coming thus the need for lamps. Because of their efforts 25 veterans will now have a new light in their life.

For the past few months WCMAD has been attending the ice cream social at the Elkhorn Life Care Center to help serve, chat with the residents and show of one member’s 15 month old daughter. Needless to say, the 15 month old is always the highlight of the visit bring everyone to and ear to ear smile. They believe it is very important to spend time with the elderly as most of them do not have regular visitors and only get to talk to staff.

These are just a few examples of the acts that WCMAD is doing on a regular basis in their community, Omaha, NE. Because of the news stories that came out, more and more people have been reaching out to see how they can get involved. Look for bigger and better things in 2017 from this wonderful non-profit.